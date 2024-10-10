Basic Education: FG Tasks Teachers to Integrate Moral Lessons into Teaching Practice

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government has tasked teachers of basic education, to as a matter of urgency, integrate moral lessons into their daily teaching practice.

It stated that in doing so, a generation of learners who are not only academically competent but also emotionally intelligent, socially responsible, and morally upright will be cultivated.

This is even as the National Council of Education will be launching the basic education curriculum today, and has infused in it the values that will address the orientation needed to regenerate the nation’s social values.

The Minister of State for Education, Dr. Tanko Sununu, who stated this yesterday at the flag-off of teacher training and launching of sensitisation materials on moral reorientation and regeneration in basic education, said the country is witnessing several societal changes, such as increasing incidents of terrorism, internet fraud, sexual biases, indiscipline, and violence among young people, hence the need for moral regeneration which cannot be overstated.

He stated that learners must be equipped with skills to not only succeed academically, but also to make ethical decisions, foster positive relationships, and contribute meaningfully to society.

“To sustain this momentum, the federal government is committed to continuous investment in the professional development of our teachers, especially in ensuring that teacher training is regulated, updated, and reflects the emerging social challenges and evolving needs of our learners.

“It is on this note that the president has approved the third project of the Federal Ministry of Education, which entails generating strong data for our schools and students, both public and private institutions, from nursery to tertiary level of education, and also addressing the issue of out-of-school children, and then engaging in proper teacher welfare, teacher training, retraining, and arming our students with skills.

“The review of our curriculum that will be unveiled tomorrow during the National Council of Education, that is, the basic education curriculum that will be launched tomorrow, has been infused with values to address the orientation we need and also to regenerate our social values.

“Part of this initiative includes promoting values like mutual respect, kindness, and cooperation within the school community. By fostering positive behaviour in a safe and nurturing environment, we aim to curb negative social behaviour such as bullying, peer pressure, and cultism, while promoting empathy and understanding.”