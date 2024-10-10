  • Thursday, 10th October, 2024

2025 CHAN: Another Ghana Jollof DerbyChallenge for Nigeria

The CHAN Eagles will take on perennial rivals Ghana in another Jollof Derby to decide the team to feature at next year’s CHAN in East Africa.

The CHAN Eagles, who are made up of players who play locally, will travel for the first leg in Ghana between December 20 and 22, while they host their sub-regional rivals a week later.

The overall winners over both legs will advance to the 2025 CHAN to be hosted in February by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

Incidentally, Ghana denied Nigeria a place at the last CHAN.

AFCON 2025 Qualifiers

(Today)

Namibia v Zimbabwe 

C’Verde v Botswana 

DR Congo v Tanzania 

Ghana v Sudan

Algeria v Togo

B’Faso v Burundi

