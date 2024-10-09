PWAN Champion Marks 3rd Anniversary with Grand Celebration, Car Gifts

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

It was a night of glitz, glamour, and celebration as PWAN Champion, a subsidiary of Nigeria’s leading real estate firm PWAN Group, commemorated its third anniversary in grand style.

The event, dubbed “Champions Nite 3.0 Celebration & Awards Nite,” took place at the Monarch Event Centre in Lekki, Lagos, drawing over 1,500 guests to honour the company’s remarkable achievements.

Distinguished guests in attendance included PWAN Group founders, Dr. Augustine and Dr. Jayne Onwumere, along with other notable personalities such as Managing Director, PWAN Champion, Dr. Benedict Abudu Ibhadon; Managing Director of PWAN PRO and Chairman of PWAN Champion; Dr. Michael Akhuetie; and Managing Director of Regal, Dr. Ezekiel Oshobi, Entertainment icons Bob-Manuel Udokwu of Guilder Ultimate Search fame, comedians Gbogbo J, Oga John Bosco, DJ Gbese, and Action Comedian kept the audience entertained throughout the evening.

In his address, Dr. Augustine Onwumere, Founder of PWAN Group, expressed amazement at PWAN Champion’s rapid growth, calling it “unprecedented, unbelievable, and shocking.” He reflected on the company’s rise, stating, “I sometimes pinch myself, wondering what’s happening. This kind of growth hardly ever happens anywhere in the world. It’s obvious God is making us flourish.” He went on to predict even greater expansion, forecasting that PWAN would soon have a global footprint with 3,000 affiliates worldwide. “In the near future, PWAN will be a household name globally,” he declared, envisioning that every family would have a PWAN member profiting from real estate marketing.

The event also featured words of gratitude from Dr. Benedict Abudu Ibhadon, Managing Director of PWAN Champion, who thanked the founders of PWAN Group for creating a system that empowers individuals to thrive. He described the anniversary as “the beginning of great things to come,” adding that PWAN Champion had entered a flourishing phase with impressive sales, new hires, and additional branches. “We made billions in sales, developed 15 estates, and just added 11 more staff members. We’re determined to become the best in the group this year,” Dr. Abudu stated confidently.

Dr. Michael Akhuetie, Chairman of PWAN Champion, praised Dr. Abudu’s leadership, crediting him with exceptional sales achievements and empowering countless others through his work in real estate. Recalling their long history, Dr. Akhuetie noted that Dr. Abudu had risen quickly through the PWAN ranks, earning accolades and rewards, including luxury cars, thanks to the PWAN system. “The journey has been wonderful. PWAN Champion has set the pace, and we’re just getting started,” he said, expressing optimism about the future growth of PWAN Champion and its global impact.

Looking ahead, Dr. Akhuetie hinted at even more ambitious goals for PWAN Champion. “In the next 5-10 years, we will be known all over the world. We’ve accomplished so much in three years, so imagine what we’ll achieve in five. Next year, we’re taking Champion’s Nite 4.0 to Dubai, and CNN will interview us!” he announced with excitement.

The celebration also spotlighted the transformative impact of PWAN on its Business Owners (PBOs), who shared their success stories. Matthew Audu, the top salesperson in 2021, credited Dr. Abudu’s mentorship for his rise to the top, while Barr. E. Valentina expressed her gratitude for the opportunities PWAN had created. “I’ve acquired properties across Nigeria without spending my own money. My story is Dr. Benedict,” she said.

The night’s highlight came when 10 lucky individuals were awarded brand new cars, including Mr. Peter, BDE Abuja, who drove home in style. Many others were honored with cash prizes, company shares, and other incentives. Dr. Jayne Onwumere dedicated her car gift to all women, emphasizing the importance of empowerment and the impact it has on success.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Abudu encouraged the audience to embrace challenges and push for more sales. “If you’re not making sales, you’re not doing the right thing. Don’t give up. Our goal is to invest in people, and today we’ve added 10 more car winners to the 50 we’ve already given away,” he said, underscoring the company’s commitment to rewarding excellence.

PWAN Champion’s 3rd anniversary was not just a celebration of milestones but also a testament to the company’s vision of growth, empowerment, and global expansion. As the company looks toward the future, it is clear that PWAN Champion is poised to continue breaking boundaries and achieving even greater success.

