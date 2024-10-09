Omokri: Why Tinubu Mentioned Only Fubara in Statement Calling for Peace in Rivers

An author and public affairs commentator, Reno Omokri, has said that by mentioning only the name of Governor Siminalayi Fubara in his statement calling for peace in Rivers state, President Bola Tinubu was only recognising him as the sole custodian of the mandate of the people of the state.

Omokri stressed that the fact that Fubara went on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ and expressed dismay that the President mentioned only his name when addressing the crisis in Rivers raised questions about his (Fubara’s) capacity to govern.

“Does Governor Fubara not know that in mentioning only his name, the President is validating and recognising him as the sole custodian of the mandate of the people of Rivers and, therefore, the Chief Security Officer and person in charge of the affairs and destiny of Rivers State until 2027?

“Who else does Governor Fubara expect the President to mention? Are there more than one governor in Rivers state? By his complaint, the governor revealed his mindset, which is troubling. He has shown that he believes he is still under someone else’s authority or sharing authority with another person or persons,” Omokri argued.

He reminded Fubara that he is governor of the state who is responsible for maintaining law and order.

Omokri stressed that if there is a threat to law and order at the sub-national level, the President, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces at the national level, as well as custodian of the mandate of the people of Nigeria, would naturally reach out to him.

According to Omokri, if such an occasion arises, Tinubu will call the governor to know how best he can help him fulfil the responsibilities he swore to perform during his swearing-in, explaining that it is the natural, legal and constitutional thing to do.

“And there is legal and historical precedent for this. Please fact-check me: President Olusegun Obasanjo mentioned only the name of Governor Joshua Dariye when he addressed the crisis in Plateau State on Tuesday, May 18, 2004.

“In the United States, just yesterday, Monday, October 7, 2024, President Joe Biden mentioned only the name of Governor Ron DeSantis as he offered emergency help to assist the state of Florida in dealing with the situation with Hurricane Milton.

“It beggars belief that Governor Siminalayi Fubara does not understand that. That lack of clarity regarding his role and position in the state may very well be why Rivers State is in turmoil.

“Governor Fubara must develop some self-realisation very quickly. He cannot be like a child who does not yet realise his identity and looks around when their name is called as though expecting another person to answer their name.

“You are the Governor. The President accepts and understands that. Act like the Governor that you are. Do not be like a slave who has been freed yet still acts like a slave,” Omokri advised.