Yahaya Bello to Face Fresh Charges

Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has been summoned to appear in court, to answer to a fresh 16-count charge against him. The summons requires Bello to attend court on October 24, 2024, along with two other Defendants.

Justice Maryanne Anenih of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama, issued the order for the public summons following an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC has been directed to publish the public summons in a newspaper with wide circulation, as well as to pass copies to Bello’s last known address and in conspicuous places on court premises.

The charge, filed on September 24, 2024, alleges criminal breach of trust amounting to N110.4 billion. The other two Defendants in the charge are Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu.

Bello’s absence has led to the postponement of the arraignment, which has been rescheduled more than five times.