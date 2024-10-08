State of the Nation: How is Nigeria Faring?

Assessing the state of the Nigerian nation; for some, there may not be much to cheer about, while for others, the Nigeria of their dream is work in progress. It has been a cacophony of discordant tunes, in listening to varying and differing opinions on the present state of affairs in the polity. From the economy to security, infrastructure, energy, power, politics and the electioneering process, the general perception is that Nigeria, the Giant of Africa, is still in a slumber. Awakening Nigeria would, in the view of many, take a lot more than mere wishes and rhetorics, but, deft political, conscious and deliberate efforts. The hitherto excuses of blaming previous administrations for the woes of the nation, doesn’t seem to be easily acceptable by the masses anymore. THISDAY LAWYER sought the views of a cross-section Lawyers on the state of the nation, and what they believe should be done as a matter of urgency, to move Nigeria away from the edge of this near precipice

President Tinubu Inherited the Present Mess – Kingsley Jesuorobo

Currently, Nigeria is experiencing challenges that are too numerous to list. Among the innumerable challenges, two stand out for me. Firstly, in virtually all the public governance sectors, the prescriptions in our statutory and regulatory instruments are observed more in breach. There is profound infidelity to due process. Secondly, there has emerged a formidable army of people who use both the traditional and social media platforms, to fabricate or spread polity-heating lies about individuals and institutions. Oftentimes, these fabrications are a part of elaborate mind-theft machinations. To be fair, the current administration of President Tinubu inherited the mess.

As a remedy, government at all levels, need to declare a due process state of emergency. Nigeria needs massive reforms, aimed at ensuring that governance practices meet best policy-driven standards. Public governance decisions should be subjected to filtration processes, with in-built effective and functional oversight mechanisms. Nigeria needs to create and actualise guidelines on the operational modalities of all governance institutions, especially in the law enforcement sector.

There is also a dire need to leverage technology, to cut and eliminate the red-tape and other archaic processes that inhibit due process, and serve as drain pipes into public purse. To tame the mind pollution crisis, well-meaning stakeholders need to embark on a full-throttled sensitisation campaign, to alert citizens about the dangers of gullibility.

Kingsley Jesuorobo, Chairmam, Board of Directors, Canadian Association of Nigerian Lawyers; Member of the Board of Governors of the Law Commission of Ontario, Canada

Nigerians are facing a Crisis of High Living Cost – Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN

As we attained a new milestone on October 1, 2024, it is clear that Nigerians are faced with a grave crisis of very high cost of living. I believe the Federal Government has the means and skills to turn things around, by introducing emergency economic measures.

I recommend that the Government take steps to resolve the unexplained and clearly confused situation around the Dangote Refinery whose capacity to pump Petrol into the system, will have an impact on prices. The FG will need to identify urgent economic measures, to bring down cost of food.

I suggest opening up our food reserves, to flood the market. Generally, economic quantitative easing by the Central Bank of Nigeria will help alleviate the huge pain Nigerians feel at this time. A direct impact to consider is free education and health, for the most vulnerable Nigerians. I strongly believe that a strong packet of economic measures, even if in the short term, will be of value to millions of Nigerians, as we await long term turn around policies to take effect.

Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, 23rd President, Nigerian Bar Association

Nigeria’s Economic Reality Check 16 Months Under Tinubu– Kede Aihie

After 16 months of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, Nigeria’s economy remains challenging. Skyrocketing living costs have become a harsh reality, with painful reforms evoking memories of the country’s toughest economic periods. Communication has been inadequate, and impulsive decisions fuel uncertainty.

To move forward, the administration must address key challenges: stabilising the Naira, removing subsidies, developing infrastructure (especially electricity), fostering investor confidence through transparency, and effective communication. Contrary to earlier claims, the subsidy regime remains intact, perpetuating inefficiencies. Nigeria’s potential is vast, but the Tinubu administration must navigate these challenges to unlock sustainable growth.

Kede Aihie, Lawyer; Publisher of Nigerian Magazine, London, UK

The State of the Nation is Deeply Concerning – Mrs Mandy Asagba

The current state of Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, is deeply concerning. The nation’s welfare and security are in shambles, leaving citizens to struggle for survival. The minimum wage is woefully inadequate, while the wealthy elite flaunt their ill-gotten wealth, and corrupt officials receive a slap-on-the-wrist and/ or make believe punishments.

Key issues plaguing Nigeria include skyrocketing poverty and prices of food stuffs, Gender Based Violence (GBV), mortality rate, suicide, human trafficking, organ harvesting et al. The Government’s insincerity regarding promises to Labour unions and citizens, has exacerbated economic struggles. To prevent catastrophic collapse, Nigeria needs urgent strategic planning, justice system reform, and accountability.

Economic Development: Diversify the economy, promote entrepreneurship, and enhance infrastructure.

Security and Stability: Strengthen institutions, address regional conflicts, and ensure citizens’ safety.

Good Governance: Foster transparency, accountability, and inclusive decision-making processes.

Implementing sustainable development goals, prioritising poverty eradication, gender equality, and justice is crucial.

Nigerians deserve meaningful change now, not continual failed promises in the face of excruciating pain and poverty.

Mandy Demechi-Asagba, President, African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA)

Nigeria is in Motion Without Movement – Dr Mudiaga Odje

Frankly speaking, we are at a crossroad, and hopes dashed by uninspiring and impaired leadership.

Motion without movement, we expect Government to sit up and roll visionary templates to renaissance the now sunken delicate ship of state.

Dr Mudiaga Odje, Constitutional Lawyer, Warri, Delta State

Government Needs to Critically Review its Policies – Chief Anthony Aikhunegbe Malik, SAN

Viewed from every objective prism, Nigeria is at a critical juncture in its developmental march, with indicators suggesting a breaking point. The National Bureau of Statistics reports a 3.19% year-on-year GDP growth in real terms for Q2 2024. However, for many Nigerians, the current state of the nation is marked by chaos, poverty, suffering and insecurity.

Despite Government’s efforts to improve the bad situation it inherited, more needs to be done. Critically, Government must establish supportive structures to help Nigerians cope with newly implemented policies. As the saying goes, “you cannot put nothing on nothing and expect it to stand”. This, in my view, is one of the weaknesses of the present administration. The Government takes pride in its long-term vision for the nation, but, Nigerians desire and, indeed, deserve tangible support during this period. Effective policies must be paired with practical solutions, to address the pressing needs of the population. For instance, before the recent increment in the price of PMS, the Government should have introduced practical, well-thought through measures, to cushion the debilitating effects on the cost of living for Nigerians. In this regard, implementing evidence-based palliatives for the citizens become a desideratum.

On the whole, this Government cannot afford to be in dire straits. Some of the policies it has introduced need revisiting and reviewing, in the overall interest of Nigerians whom it is meant to serve. By and large, the Government has my best wishes.

Chief Anthony Aikhunegbe Malik, SAN, Abuja

Human Rights Deteriorating – Emmanuel Onwubiko

Nigeria, under the current administration, is collapsing rapidly in all facets of our national life: security, economy, energy, and most citizens have become even poorer, because of suffocating and bad economic policies of Naira depreciation and the hike in the costs of petrol, kerosene and other basic commodities such as essential items of food. There is also price instability and lack of regulation, in such a way that the costs of purchasing essential provisions lack stability in the marketplace. It is so sad. Also, there is a rapidly deteriorating respect for the fundamental human rights of citizens.

Emmanuel Onwubiko, National Coordinator, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA)

Nigerians Now in Hobbesian State –Jide Ojo

Nigeria has had 16 Presidents and Heads of State since independence on October 1, 1960. Each of them has contributed incrementally, to nation building. However, while we are not where we were at independence, we are not where we ought to be in the comity of nations. We failed to meet any of the eight Millennium Development Goals set by the United Nations, and we are not on course to meeting any of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals barely six years to the end date in 2030. We have set many targets such as Health and Education for All by 2010. Vision 20:2020 was to make us part of the twenty most industrialised countries by 2020, however, they all turned out to be a mirage.

The Tinubu administration which kick started 16 months ago, came with the mantra of eight broad Renewed Hope Agenda. Unfortunately, with the rising cost of living occasioned by the removal of subsidy from petrol and the floating of the Naira which is our national currency, Nigerians now live in a Hobbesian state painted by the Philosophy, Thomas Hobbes, where life is poor, short, brutish and nasty.

If at all this administration is making progress as it will want us to believe, let it come out with credible statistics of the number of gainful employment that has been recorded in 16 months, how many poor have been lifted above the poverty line, state of infrastructure, success in the war against corruption and insecurity.

Until the development indices start looking North rather than South, there will be no accolades for this Government. There is need for political and economic restructuring. For instance, shouldn’t we reduce the estimated 1,300 Ministries, Departments and Agencies currently existing to cut cost of governance? There is need for fiscal federalism that will make States control their natural resources, while paying royalties to the Federal Government. It is imperative to rein in insecurity; promote ease of doing business and genuinely fight corruption.

Jide Ojo, Development Consultant, Author and Public Affairs Analyst

Civil Protests are Being Criminalised – Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN

The Nigerian nation has graduated from stagnation to retrogression. With the economy in tatters, education in shambles, health facilities, comatose and spiralling inflation unhinged, Nigeria has never has never had it so bad. Corruption has graduated from kindergarten level to Ph.D doctorate level. Wastefulness and insensitivity in Government, have compounded our problems. The asphyxiating proverbial common man is left gasping for existential oxygen, holding on to mere straws for survival. There is palpable gloom, despondency, melancholy, hopelessness, haplessness, anger, hunger and frustration everywhere.Government has compounded our problems, by doing everything possible to remove the little freedoms we enjoy – the right to speak, assemble, protest, including the dignity of the human person. Civil protests are being criminalised, as alleged attempts to have a regime change. No one knows the direction we are going to, nor has the Government which appears clueless, told us where we are headed. We are told to endure the suffering, by power wielders who are insulated and immune from it. God, come to our aid!

Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN, Human Rights Lawyer