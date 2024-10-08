President Koroma commends Stanley Uzochukwu Foundation for impacting African largest economy

His Excellency, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma; former president of the Republic of Sierra Leone has commended the Stanley Uzochukwu Foundation for its laudable efforts on human capital development, empowerment and job creation that are hugely impacting the Nigerian economy.

Stanley Uzochukwu Foundation has organized mentorship and business master class for the selected 80 SMEs the Foundation had empowered with N40 million Naira.

H.E Dr Koroma gave the commendations during the grant ceremony of the Stanley Uzochukwu Foundation empowering 80 Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with fouty million naira (N40m) held at The Delborough Lagos hotel in Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday, 5th October, 2023.

Commending the efforts of the Foundation and its founder, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, President Koroma said, “I’m overwhelmed with what I have experienced, heard, seen here today and it gives me hope in African successful young men like Dr Stanley.

The President who assisted in the presentation of the grants to beneficiaries said, “The moment I experienced today is the moment that’s required in all African Nations to grow her economy. The government cannot do it alone without private individual players such as this Foundation is playing.”

The former President noted that the bedrock of every nation’s economy is the Small and Medium Enterprises while enjoying other African business leaders to emulate the gesture in their respective nations.

The grants ceremony had in attendance the Sierra Leone ex-President, Ernest Bai Koroma; Providus bank Executive Director, Adeoye Ojuroye; Blake Resort Managing Director/Chairman, Chief Uzochukwu Akunedozi; Managing Director of Bank of Industry (BoI), Mr Emmanuel Azuka Okofu; Director-General of Rochas Okorocha Foundation, Miss Uchechi Rochas and other dignitaries.