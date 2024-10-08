Palestinian Envoy Rejects Ceasefire, Calls for End to Israeli Occupation

Funmi Ogundare





As the world marks the first anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack on Isreal, Palestine Ambassador to Nigeria, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, yesterday, yesterday, rejected the idea of a ceasefire.

Shawesh, stated this while speaking on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine as a guest on The Morning Show on ARISE News Channel.

He explained that it was needless to call for a ceasefire as it was a war launched by a brutal military occupation against innocent Palestinian people.

He called for a complete end to the Israeli war on Palestine.

The Palestinian Ambassador spoke on the longstanding war against the Palestinian people, criticising the narrative surrounding the October 7 attacks.

According to him, “this situation is not merely a conflict, but rather a war that began decades ago.

“This is not a conflict; this is a war launched against the Palestinian people long ago.”

He recalled that the war dates back to the Balfour Declaration issued by the United Kingdom on November 2, 1917, saying that the United Kingdom unjustly promised the land of Palestine to Jewish people without the rightful claim to it.

Shawesh, stressed on the displacement of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, which he believed further entrenched the ongoing struggle.

Addressing the events of October 7, he acknowledged the day’s significance, but insisted that an international inquiry was needed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attacks and the ongoing conflict.

“Yes, October 7th is a fact, but what happened on that day should lead us to come together for an international inquiry,” he stated.

He also bemoaned the false accusations by Israel that sought to legitimise the ongoing violence against Palestinians, emphasising the need for accountability for any war crimes committed against civilians.