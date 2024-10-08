Nickelodeon Entertains Families with Action-packed October Shows

Nickelodeon has pulled out all the stops this month, bringing array of shows that will keep everyone entertained.

Whether it’s the quirky antics of the Star family, the exciting exploits of its favourite turtles, or a spooktacular Halloween special, presents something for everyone in the family to gather around and bond watching Nickelodeon episodes on Channel 305 on DStv, and Channel 87 on GOtv..

For instance, Patrick Star’s show is a wild ride through his ever-changing whims and impulses, brought to life straight from his family’s quirky home.

There is also the Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles which allows viewers to take on rogue Mechazoids to braving the storm of the century. It presents the favourite pizza-loving heroes in a half-shell back with even bigger and bolder adventures! Armed with their signature humour and unstoppable ninja skills, these turtles are ready to kick some more street gangs.

Max and the Midknights opens opportunitis for viewers to meet Max, a brave and determined 10-year-old girl with dreams of becoming a knight! Together with her friends, the Midknights, Max sets off on thrilling adventures in the fantastical mediaeval kingdom of Byjovia.

The SpongeBob SquarePants: Kreepaway Kamp makes Halloween a whole lot spookier! SpongeBob and the gang are back at Kamp Koral for a special reunion, but it’s not all fun and games. As campers mysteriously start disappearing, a shadowy figure lurks in the woods.

Really Haunted Loud House will allow Lincoln Loud and his best friend Clyde decide to skip the family’s Halloween Spooktacular for a party hosted by Xander, the new cool kid at school. This leaves Lincoln’s sisters in charge of the spooky event planning. But when Xander and his gang target the Loud house with their tricks, it’s up to Lincoln, his sisters, and Clyde to join forces and save Halloween!

Nick Jr. Rubble & Crew is on the move! Follow him and his family of construction pups as they settle in Builder Cove. Together, they take on new challenges, build incredible structures, and help their community thrive. It’s pawsome fun you don’t want to miss!

PAW Patrol: Rescue Wheels, here Adventure Bay is in for some wild rides! When Boomer challenges Roxi in a race to the top of a mountain, his reckless driving causes an avalanche of boulders, leaving the Turbots trapped in a cave; it’s up to Rubble, Marshall, and Roxi to save the day.

The Tiny Chef Show: Watch the world’s teeniest chef whip up the world’s teeniest dishes on the world’s teeniest cooking show! With creativity, charm, and a dash of humour, Tiny Chef will have you craving bite-sized delights.

Hamsters of Hamsterdale: Meet the courageous crew of hamsters who are on a mission to protect their eight-year-old owner, Harry, whom they mistake as their king and beloved ruler.

Join these pint-sized heroes as they embark on daring “royal missions” to keep their colourful kingdom and young ruler safe from harm from Monday, 21 October to Sunday, 17 November at 17:45 WAT on Nick Jr. Channel 307 on DStv and Channel 81 on GOtv.

The Adventures of Paddington: Halloween Stunt:Join Paddington and your favourite Nick Jr. characters for a spooktacular Halloween adventure filled with fun for the whole family!

So, grab your popcorn, get cosy on the couch, and tune in for a spectacular lineup of shows that are perfect for the whole family. Nickelodeon has you covered with back-to-back fun, adventure, and, of course, plenty of laughs.