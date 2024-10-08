  • Tuesday, 8th October, 2024

Kogi Govt Approves N72,500 Minimum Wage, Grants a Year Tax Relief to Workers

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State government, has approved the sum of N72,500.00 (Seventy-two thousand and Five hundred Nairaonly) as minimum wage for the state civil servants and local government workers.

The State governor, Usman Ododo, disclosed this while receiving the reports of the State Minimum Wage Committee, set up by the government to look into the implementation of the new minimum age for the workers at the banquet hall, Government House in Lokoja.

He  also stated that consequential adjustments would be done to cut across all categories of workers in the state, stressing that the move was in the fulfilment of the promises made to serve the people.

Ododo, however, granted a tax relief order for a period of one year to all civil servants in the state, a pronouncement that received loud ovation.

“After looking at all indices, we have discussed and agreed jointly and graciously approved the sum of N72,500 as minimum wage for all category of workers.”

The governor urged the civil servants to rededicate themselves to the present administration’s agenda for overall transformations to the state.

Earlier, Chairman of the Kogi State Minimum Wage Committee and the Head of Service, Mr Elijah Abenemi, explained that the state government had set up the committee on the September 17th, 2024 with the terms of reference to look in the modalities to implement the new minimum wage in the State.

Abenemi pointed out that the Committee engaged in a dialogue with  the unwavering commitment to get the best for Kogi Civil servants.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.