Kogi Govt Approves N72,500 Minimum Wage, Grants a Year Tax Relief to Workers

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





The Kogi State government, has approved the sum of N72,500.00 (Seventy-two thousand and Five hundred Nairaonly) as minimum wage for the state civil servants and local government workers.

The State governor, Usman Ododo, disclosed this while receiving the reports of the State Minimum Wage Committee, set up by the government to look into the implementation of the new minimum age for the workers at the banquet hall, Government House in Lokoja.

He also stated that consequential adjustments would be done to cut across all categories of workers in the state, stressing that the move was in the fulfilment of the promises made to serve the people.

Ododo, however, granted a tax relief order for a period of one year to all civil servants in the state, a pronouncement that received loud ovation.

“After looking at all indices, we have discussed and agreed jointly and graciously approved the sum of N72,500 as minimum wage for all category of workers.”

The governor urged the civil servants to rededicate themselves to the present administration’s agenda for overall transformations to the state.

Earlier, Chairman of the Kogi State Minimum Wage Committee and the Head of Service, Mr Elijah Abenemi, explained that the state government had set up the committee on the September 17th, 2024 with the terms of reference to look in the modalities to implement the new minimum wage in the State.

Abenemi pointed out that the Committee engaged in a dialogue with the unwavering commitment to get the best for Kogi Civil servants.