Dino Melaye Wins Six-Year Legal Battle against FG, IGP

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the High Court in Abuja, yesterday, discharged and acquitted former senator, who represented Kogi West district in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, of the charges brought before him by the federal government.

The legal battle began six years ago.

In a post on X, Melaye said Justice Oriji cleared him of two charges of providing false information concerning an alleged assassination attempt on his life in 2017.

The initial case regarding the alleged assassination attempt saw delays, including the unfortunate passing of Justice Aromeh Akogu, the judge overseeing the matter, during a cross-over service on December 31, 2017.

The Attorney General’s Office formally charged Melaye on January 31, 2018, claiming his allegations were unfounded, stemming from an investigation into the supposed assassination attempt at his hometown in Ayetoro-Gbede, Kogi State.

He pleaded not guilty on March 1, 2018. Again, in July 2018, Melaye accused the Kogi State police command of attempting to kill him.

He made the accusation in response to claims that his security details had shot at policemen conducting ‘stop and search’ operations in Mopa.

Also, in March 2019, Melaye alleged a conspiracy against his life by the Kogi State government, which the state authorities denied.

However, taking to social media platform X in celebration, Melaye expressed gratitude to his legal team and emphasised his unwavering faith in divine justice.

“I take life as it comes, but in all the vicissitudes of life, I trust in God only. He is always with the just,” he stated.