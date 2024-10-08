APGA, PDP, Others Reject Benue Council Polls, Alia’s Govt Says Process Remarkable

George Okoh in Makurdi





The leadership of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA),the People Democratic Party (PDP) and others, have rejected and called for immediate reconciliation of the controversial local government election in Benue State, held last weekend.

But the Benue State government has highlight the remarkable achievements of the process, as well as the positive changes ushered in by the current administration under Governor Hyacinth Alia.

The Benue State Chairman of APGA, Comrade Joseph Ogli,in a statement on Monday denounced the 100 per cent victory claimed by the All Progressive Congress (APC), calling it “a shame and embarrassment.”

He criticized the BSIEC for alleged irregularities, including candidates being forced to pay large sums of money.

Similarly, the PDP in Benue State, has condemned and rejected result of the local government polls, describing it as a ‘charade’.

The party in a press statement by its new Publicity Secretary, Tim Nyor, noted that the travesty and facade that unfolded on 5th October, 2024, in the name of local government elections in the state was characterised by numerous well-documented incidences of irregularities, including the shocking non-deployment of election officials or electoral materials to polling units across the state.

PDP said in few areas where some semblance of the charade was orchestrated by the APC-led administration, evidence erupted everywhere, including media space, of ballot stuffing and mass thumb-printing of ballots.

Also reacting to the poll, the Senate Minority Leader, Comrade Abba Moro, rejected the election and described it as a sham and an insult to democracy.

The senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, said in a statement by his media aide, Emmanuel Eche’Ofun John, that reports from polling units across his senatorial district indicated that elections did not hold.

According to him, election materials and officials of the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission, BSIEC “were not seen anywhere except in the premises of APC leaders where ballots were thumb-printed for their candidates.”

The only Chairmanship Candidate of APGA in Agatu Local Government, Rev Mrs. Azumi Elaigwu, also condemned the lack of transparency in the electoral process and vows to uphold democratic principles.

“The traditional process in Nigeria for Local Government elections has been disrupted in Benue State by Reverend Father Alia. He promised a credible election and invited all political parties to participate but see what came out of it. Sad,” she said.

But, according to the Deputy Governor, Mr. Sam Ode, in a press release by his media aide, Ior Ikyereve, contrary to Moro’s claims, the elections were conducted transparently and in strict accordance with democratic principles and extant electoral laws.

He said the conduct of the elections reflects the commitment to uphold the integrity of democratic institutions, ensuring that the voices of the people were heard loud and clear.

“It is noteworthy that Senator Moro’s party has had its own history of hijacking local government elections in the past. It is surprising that he would expect the current administration, under Governor Hyacinth Alia, to engage in such undemocratic practices.

“The Alia administration is committed to a foundational transformation of governance in Benue State, moving away from past injustices towards a more honourable political culture,” he said.