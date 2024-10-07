Sanwo-Olu Tasks Leaders on Enabling Environment for Youth Development 

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on leaders and stakeholders across all spheres to prioritise creating an environment where youths can reach their full potential.

Sanwo-Olu made the call in his keynote address during the commemoration of the 2024 World Habitat Day, on Monday in Lagos.

The 2024 World Habitat Day had the theme ‘Engaging Youth to Create a Better Urban Future’.

The World Habitat Day is a significant international observance aimed at raising awareness and motivating initiatives concerning the condition of human settlements globally.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, emphasised the critical role of the youth in fostering a sustainable and livable environment.

He said: “As we commemorate World Habitat Day 2024, I urge all stakeholders – government agencies, private sector partners, the civil society and youth leaders – to work together in creating more opportunities for youth-driven entrepreneurship and innovation.

“By fostering an environment where young people can thrive, we are laying the foundation for a future in which Lagos will continue to flourish.”

Emphasising the need to address the challenges confronting Nigerian youths, Sanwo-Olu said that while celebrating the potential of the youth, the social challenges they faced should be addressed.

He said that unemployment, crime and substance abuse were pressing issues tackled by his administration through robust investments in education, vocational training and mentorship programmes.

According to him, these efforts are equipping the youth with the tools they need to avoid vices and become agents of societal transformation.

The governor said that the youth of Lagos must remain the architects of change, innovators of tomorrow and the inspiration for their peers.

He urged all stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to building a city where every citizen, particularly the youth, could reach their full potential and shape a Lagos that would not only be economically robust but would also be socially inclusive and environmentally sustainable and resilient.

”This is a collective responsibility; we owe it to ourselves, to our children and to future generations,” he said.

The governor said that the state government remained focused on empowering the youth to align with the goals of the Lagos Resilience Strategy.

He noted that the strategy sought to build a city capable of withstanding the impacts of climate change, improve infrastructure and enhance public transport systems.

According to him, “Our commitment extends to achieving the aims of the New Urban Agenda and Sustainable Development Goal 11 – to make cities inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

“Today, we not only celebrate the progress we have made in urban development but also recognise the critical role our young people play in shaping the future of Lagos.

“With over 22 million residents, Lagos stands as Africa’s largest city and Nigeria’s economic powerhouse.

“Our youths, who make up approximately 51.5 per cent of this population, are the driving force behind the growth and innovation that define this vibrant city.

“Their creativity, energy and resilience are essential to the realisation of our vision for a sustainable, inclusive and prosperous Lagos.”

He called for harnessing of the ingenuity of our youth to address problems of rapid urbanisation, housing shortages, population growth and environmental challenges.

Sanwo-Olu commended the state Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development for its dedication to promoting an inclusive urban future highlighted by its focus on engaging the youth.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, emphasised the role of young people in societal development.

This, he said, was reflected in the focus and strides of the Sanwo-Olu-led administration as captured in its T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda.

He said: “We are convinced that the administration is on the right track, as young people are not just the future, they are the present.

“Their energy, creativity and fresh perspectives are exactly what our cities need to thrive in the 21st Century.”

The celebration of the World Habitat Day 2024 in Lagos featured panel discussions, school debate, drama and exhibition.

The event was attended by members of Lagos State Executive Council, body of permanent secretaries, general managers of government agencies, youths from public secondary schools and lovers of the built environment. (NAN)