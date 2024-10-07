Police Pledge Subscription to NSITF Employee Compensation Scheme

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has assured that the men and officers of the Nigerian Police will be enrolled into the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS) managed by the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) to provide additional social benefits to the force.

The Inspector General gave the assurance on Friday when the Managing Director of NSITF, Mr. Oluwaseun Faleye, led the executive and senior management of the Fund on an advocacy visit to the Force Headquarters.

A statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Nwachukwu Godson quoted the Police boss as having commended the new Managing Director for the “radical changes” he has brought to the NSITF since assumption of duties.



He said the force will actively partner NSITF to also ensure compliance with the ECS among the public and private sector employers.

Egbetokun said: “I listened to you and want to assure you that I have taken note of everything you said, all the issues you raised. From now on, we are going to work together to make sure that the Nigerian Police Force become active partners with the NSITF.

“We are going to contribute to the Scheme. We will do everything possible. Whatever that is stopping the NPF from contributing to the NSITF, we have to look into it and make sure that it works this time around.



“Then, with respect to your enforcement drive, please count on us that we will support you all the way. I have been monitoring your activities since you came in as the MD of the NSITF and I know that you have brought radical changes to the Fund.

“So, I congratulate you for all the good job you are doing at the NSITF. I want to assure that the Nigerian Police Force will partner with you.”



Earlier while stating the purpose of the visit, the Managing Director of the NSITF, Oluwaseun Faleye, noted the absence of compliance from the Police in respect of the Employees’ Compensation Scheme but expressed optimism that the intervention of the Inspector General will turn a new page in partnership between the NSITF and the Police. He further expressed commendation to the Force for the sacrifices it makes to secure the nation.

According to Faleye, “we are here to state our appreciation first and foremost as Nigerians for the efforts of the leadership of the Nigerian Police Force in securing the nation.

“Secondly is to engage with the leadership of the Nigerian Police Force on the core mandate of the NSITF and that is to see how to collaborate, extend the numerous benefits of our social insurance cover to the rank and file of the Police in line with our mandate”.

He explained that NSITF is in the forefront of providing these various benefits which include disability benefits, death benefits, medical expenses refund, loss of productivity payment, and rehabilitation of accident victims to fit into a new skill in situations where the employee can’t go back to his original employment.

“We also take care of the dependents of the deceased enrollee until the last child attains the age of 21 or graduates from the university but this is on the condition that the beneficiary is totally dependent on the deceased.

“These benefits have significant effects on productivity because if the rank and file know that when injury or death arise from the course of work, their families and dependents will be compensated in accordance with the NSITF Act, gallantry will increase, confidence will be imbued, thus resulting in higher productivity.,” he said

Faleye said that beyond the financial benefits, there are also health benefits to be derived from occupational safety and awareness activities in workplaces.