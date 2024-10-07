Nigeria’s Healthcare Crisis Worsens as Medical Tourism Drains N1.2bn

Mary Nnah

Nigeria’s healthcare sector is facing unprecedented crisis with medical tourism siphoning a staggering N1-2 billion annually, experts warn.

This alarming trend has prompted experts to warn of catastrophic consequences for the country’s economy and healthcare system.

On Thursday, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) convened its inaugural Healthcare and Medical Expo in Ikeja, Lagos, to address this pressing issue.

NMA President, Prof. Bala Audu, emphasised the urgent need to reverse medical tourism, noting: “We want Nigerians to seek medical care within the country, and attract patients from other countries to come to Nigeria for medical care.”



Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu, First Vice President of the NMA and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the expo, played a key role in organizing the event, aimed at enhancing sustainability and efficiency in Nigeria’s private health sector.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, stressed that government intervention is crucial to making the healthcare space attractive for private investment.

His words: “Nobody wants to invest in a space that’s not profitable. We need to ensure doctors are appreciated for their training and receive correct remuneration.



“The NMA is the parent association for all Nigerian doctors,” Prof. Abayomi explained. “It’s the association that looks after welfare, ensures healthcare delivery in Nigeria meets international benchmark practices.”

Representing the Governor of Lagos State, Prof. Abayomi acknowledged the critical role of the NMA in healthcare delivery, noting: “This conference is very important; it’s the first conference of the new administration in NMA.”



The state’s significant bed space gap, standing at 60,000, is a major challenge. To bridge this gap, Lagos plans to partner with private facilities. “We’re working to make Lagos an attractive place for private investors to come and put their investments into the health space,” Prof. Abayomi explained.

However, the medical guild’s concerns about delays in implementing the upward review of doctors’ salaries may boil over into industrial action. This could exacerbate the brain drain of medical professionals, further undermining Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

Experts warn that Nigeria’s economic growth is inextricably linked to the health sector’s development. The continuous export of highly specialized medical professionals and patients seeking medical care abroad will continue to drain Nigeria’s economy.

Nigeria’s healthcare sector faces numerous challenges. To reverse this trend, the government and private sector must collaborate to develop healthcare infrastructure, implement salary increases, and attract private investment.

As Nigeria struggles to revamp its healthcare sector, the stakes are high. The government and private sector must work together to reverse medical tourism and stem the economic bleeding. The future of Nigeria’s healthcare hangs in the balance.