NACCIMA President Commends Attorney General for Diligent Prosecution of P&ID Arbitration Case

Dike Onwuamaeze

President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hon. Dele Kelvin Oye, has commended the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), for the diligent prosecution of the P&ID arbitration case, which resulted in a favourable ruling for Nigeria.



Oye made the commendation during his recent courtesy visit to Fagbemi.

The NACCIMA president stated that the favourable ruling was a landmark achievement that bolstered confidence in Nigeria’s legal system.

He stated, “The victory in the P&ID case has demonstrated Nigeria’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the interests of the nation.

“This achievement, coupled with the ongoing efforts to reform and strengthen our legal system, sends a clear message to the international community that Nigeria is a viable and trustworthy destination for investment.”



The visit was described as a testament to NACCIMA’s recognition of the crucial role played by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation in improving the investment climate and upholding the rule of law in Nigeria.

Oye said the engagement between NACCIMA and the attorney general’s office underscored the importance of collaboration between the government and the private sector in driving economic growth and development in Nigeria.



He highlighted the positive effect of the recent constitution of the Law Review Committee by the attorney general, which NACCIMA believed would contribute to the improvement of law and order in the country, ultimately creating a more favourable environment for attracting foreign direct investment.

Oye called for strong partnership between NACCIMA and the Office of the Attorney General, towards a common goal of fostering a thriving business environment in Nigeria.

Fagbemi appreciated NACCIMA’s support and reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to creating a robust legal framework that will support the growth and development of the economy.