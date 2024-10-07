  • Monday, 7th October, 2024

Ahmed Musa Fires Brace for Kano Pillars to Announce His Return  to NPFL

Sport | 29 mins ago

*Daniel Amokachi appointed new coach of Lobi Stars

Duro Ikhazuagbe 

Ahmed Musa returned to the Nigerian Premier Football League ((NPFL) for his third stint  with aplomb yesterday, scoring a brace as Kano Pillars defeated Sunshine Stars 2-0.

Musa was denied the third goal as a  Sunshine’s Ogechukwu Ogbu deliberately stopped the goal-bound ball with his hand. 

However, the former Leicester City winger ended his adventure in Europe to return to Nigeria to pit tenth with his former club Kano Pillars for the third time.

The former Super Eagles captain opened scoring against the Akure Gunners just  after five minutes, before he doubled the lead in the 51st minute.

But after his goal-bound ball for his hat-trick was stopped in the 70th minute , Musa  slammed the resultant penalty against the upright.

The win has now moved Kano Pillars  to seven points from five matches.

Apart from Musa, other former Nigerian international to return from Europe to play in the NPFL include the late Rashidi Yekini for Gateway FC; Daniel Amokachi for Nasarawa United;  and Sani Kaita who played just a season for Enyimba.

Elsewhere, respite came the way of Emmanuel Amuneke as Heartland coach  following the Owerri side’s  defeat of Niger Tornadoes for their first win of the season. 

Michael Ogu fired a double for Heartland in his outstanding performance that enliven the Imo State capital.

The home win lifted Heartland from the relegation zone as they now have four points from five games.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United  defeated Akwa United 2-1 to move to the summit of the NPF. Former leader, Remo Stars lost  for the first time this season  in Kwara to tumble from the top. Abdulrahman Shola scored the lone goal for Kwara United in the 62nd minute.

 In Aba, Enyimba trounced Katsina United 3-0 to consolidate second spot on the log.

Meanwhile, Daniel Amokachi has been appointed as the new Head Coach of Lobi Stars FC. The former Nigerian international takes over from Eugene Abagbe till the end of the season.

Amokachi has now joined the likes of his Super Eagles golden generation like 

Finidi George  and Emmanuel Amuneke as gaffers handling teams in the Nigerian topflight league.

RESULTS 

NPFL

Nasarawa 0-0 Bayelsa 

Rangers 1-0 Abia War

Heartland 2-0 Tornadoes

K’Pillars 2-Sunshine 

Kwara Utd 1-0 Remo Stars

Plateau 1-0  Ikorodu City

Rivers Utd 2-1 Akwa Utd

Enyimba 3-0 Katsina Utd

Premier League 

Aston Villa 0-0 Man Utd

Chelsea 1-1 Nottingham 

Brighton. 3-2 Tottenham 

