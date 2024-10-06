Kudos to Military over Killing of Terrorists’ Leaders

The killing of a notorious leader of bandits, Kachalla Sharme and others in recent months has shown the serious efforts the armed forces are making to keep the country safe.

Sharme was largely responsible for the attacks and kidnappings in Kaduna State.

His gang was responsible for the kidnapping of 121 students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kujama, Kaduna State on July 5, 2021.

Before Sharme’s death, the military had killed a terrorist kingpin, known as Halilu Buze, in Mayanchi village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

In April, a notorious bandit leader in Zamfara State, Kachalla Halilu Sububu, was killed during a military operation in the Sububu Forest. Known for his control over illegal mining operations and violent attacks on communities, Sububu’s death came after a series of airstrikes targeted his hideout. He was believed to be the wealthiest bandit kingpin.

Another major bandit leader, Buharin Yadi was killed in June 2024 in a joint air-ground operation in Kaduna State. Yadi had led several high-profile kidnappings and attacks across three states: Zamfara, Katsina, and Kaduna.

In July 2024, Dangote, a feared bandit leader operating out of Dumburun Forest in Katsina State, was killed in a fierce gun battle with Nigerian troops.

The operation involved special forces engaging in direct combat with his gang, leading to his death.

Also, Boderi Isyaku, who was responsible for the infamous 2021 kidnapping of 39 students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, was killed in a military operation in August.

Equally killed was Dogo Rabe, a notorious bandit leader in Zamfara, who met his end this month when the Nigerian Air Force bombed his hideout during an early morning strike.

The deaths of these bandits have brought relative peace to the affected communities and restored the confidence of the people in the capacity of the armed forces to win the war against terror.

It is hoped that the armed forces will fish out another kingpin, Bello Turji as promised by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa.