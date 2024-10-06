Bobrisky: Is NCoS Playing Games with Officers’ Suspension?

The supposedly suspended Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) in charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Kirikiri, Lagos State, Michael Anugwa, last week denied being suspended from office.

Anugwa, who appeared before the House of Representatives Committees on Financial Crimes and Reformatory Institutions probing the N15 million bribery allegation involving the controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, described his suspension as a media report.

Following an allegation purportedly made by Bobrisky, the Secretary to Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), Ja’afaru Ahmed had announced the suspension of Anugwa and two others.

But Anugwa said he did not receive a letter to that effect.

Anugwa, who appeared before the committee in the entourage of the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Haliru Nababa, was dressed in his official uniform, prompting a committee member, Patrick Umoh, to ask him: “Are you on suspension?”

In his response, Anugwa said such a decision was never communicated to him.

However, Nababa had also insisted at the event that Anugwa had been suspended.

Also, in a swift response, the spokesperson of the NCoS, Umar Abubakar, in a statement on Monday, September 30, said the organisation viewed the officer’s denial as a gross misconduct aimed at misleading the public about the bribery allegation.

The NCoS insisted that it suspended not only the said officer but also three others following their alleged roles in various misconducts to allow for further investigation

Though NCoS insisted that Anugwa was on suspension, the appearance of the affected officer in official uniform and his denial of being suspended contradicted the agency’s claim.

Are the Minister of Interior, Mr. Olubunimi Tunji-Ojo, who authorised the suspension and the NCoS playing games with the suspension?

Why was the suspension letter not served on Anugwa if truly he was suspended?

These questions have raised concerns on the sincerity of the authorities in their investigation into Bobrisky’s allegations.