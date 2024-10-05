  • Saturday, 5th October, 2024

Zenith Bank Restores Online Banking Channels after Service Disruption

Nigeria | 60 mins ago

Nume Ekeghe

Zenith Bank Plc has confirmed that all of its banking channels are now fully operational following a recent service disruption.
In a public notice, the bank assured customers that they could now access its wide range of transaction platforms without any issues.


The bank highlighted that customers could perform transactions through channels such as: Zenith Bank Debit, Credit, and Prepaid cards, Zenith Bank Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), and Zenith Bank Point of Sales (POS) terminals. Others include the Zenith Bank Mobile App, Zenith Bank Internet Banking Platform, and Zenith Agents nationwide (Agent Banking)
Zenith Bank further noted that customers could also visit any branch nationwide for in-person banking services.

The bank urged customers to reach out to its support team via its dedicated helplines; email, adding that additional assistance would be available through the Zenith Intelligent Virtual Assistant (ZIVA) on WhatsApp. 

