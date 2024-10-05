  • Saturday, 5th October, 2024

Zenera Emerges PR Firm of the Decade 

Omolabake Fasogbon

A brand management and communications firm, Zenera Consulting has bagged the ‘PR Firm of the Decade’ award at the Edge Awards organised by Marketing Edge in Lagos. 

The company’s Managing Partner and Founder, Meka Niyi Olowola was also honored as ‘Brand Strategist of the Decade’. The Edge Award initiative sought to recognise, reward, and celebrate deserving brands, institutions, agencies and personalities with enviable milestones.

The organisers of the initiative noted that Zenera was recognised for its sustained leadership and lasting impact in the communications industry.

In his remark, Olowola expressed gratitude for the double accolade, citing the firm’s dedication and creativity over the past decade.

He said, “This is a profound honour for our Public Relations team. 

As a Brand Marketing agency that started out in PR, our past ten years have been marked by dedication and creativity.

“This recognition not only reflects the hard work and innovation of our PR practice but also the trust and belief our clients and partners have placed in us. We are excited about what the future holds and remain committed to pushing the boundaries of brand strategy and communications for years to come.”

Chief Executive Officer of Marketing Edge, John Ajayi also commended Zenera’s consistent excellence and the founder’s visionary approach.

He said, “The company’s rise to ‘PR Firm’ of the Decade is a testament to its innovation and pursuit of excellence.”

