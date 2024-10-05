Your Attack on Judiciary Unnecessary, Group Tells Odinkalu, Ugochinyere

*Charges NBA to take necessary disciplinary action

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A group, the Centre for Reform and Public Advocacy, has advised two lawyers, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu and Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere to desist from castigating the judiciary especially judges, whose judgements they seem not to be in agreement with.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja yesterday, the group which observed that the action of the two lawyers is “uncalled for”, urged necessary legal bodies to rise to the occasion by bringing them to book.

While Odinkalu is a Professor of Law and former Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Ugochinyere is a current House of Representatives member, representing Ideato Federal of Imo State.

Both men have continued to attack the integrity of the judiciary and judges especially in the recent litigations in Edo and Rivers State.

Reacting to the development, the group which maintained that such conducts by the two lawyers were not only unprofessional but criminal, stated that an aggrieved persons over any court decision should rather follow the due course of the law to address any alleged illegality instead of attacking the court and the judicial officers.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the Head, Legal Services, Mr. Kalu Kalu Agu, expressed dismay that “these attacks not only undermine the rule of law but also erode public trust in our institutions.”

“Regrettably, these incessant attacks on Nigeria’s Judiciary are being championed by so many lawyers. These lawyers descend heavily on judges and attack their character after losing cases in courts. This unprofessional conduct should stop.

“The attacks on the Judiciary by Prof Chidi Odinkalu and Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere are uncalled for. They should desist from it, as they are not only unprofessional but also criminal.”

Agu said that while they concede that lawyers have fundamental right to freedom of speech, it is unethical for any lawyer to engage in dragging the judiciary into murky water.

“We, therefore, with the greatest respect, call on the Nigerian Bar Association to rise to the occasion and sanction erring lawyers who attack judges to massage their ego after losing cases in court.

“It is the duty of the Nigerian Bar Association to shield the bench from unfounded criticisms as judges cannot respond to criticisms or defend themselves.

“They must remain impartial and silent, even in the face of unfair attacks. Though this silence is not weakness, but strength”, he said.