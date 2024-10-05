Nigeria, UAE Deepen Ties, Target Mutual Growth

Omolabake Fasogbon

The UAE -Nigeria bond just hit a significant milestone with Emirates Airlines’ resumption of daily flights between Lagos and Dubai.

This development coincided with Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day anniversary marked recently. It was expected to facilitate travel and business opportunities between the two nations.

An announcement by Emirates Airlines also hinted of new options by Egypt Air and Ethiopian Airlines to transit through Cairo and Addis Ababa, as well as move with local carrier, Air Peace to explore routes to Dubai.

Commenting, the Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates, Adnan Kazim, assured that the latest development would enhance key sectors of Nigeria’s economy, especially the agriculture business.

“With Emirates SkyCargo offering over 300 tonnes of cargo capacity weekly, Nigerian businesses can easily export goods to Dubai and beyond, strengthening trade ties between the two nations. This boost is critical as Nigeria continues to diversify its economy, moving beyond oil into sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and technology,” he added.

“This will unlock new markets, boost tourism, and create jobs, while driving mutual prosperity in both countries,” he said.

He further urged Nigerian travellers to adequately plan their trips by obtaining a visa which comes in three classes, as well as verifying documents to be sure they are up- to-date.