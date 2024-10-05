Firm Unveils Estate

Omolabake Fasogbon

Mixta Africa has announced the launch of a new estate to cater to mid-level consumers.

The company explained that the decision of its new Lakowe Lakes Annexe in Lagos, was important to bridge housing inequality gap, while ensuring that average Nigerians achieve their dream living.

Mixta Country Manager for Nigeria, Sade Hughes, explained that the company’s latest was an extension of its existing premium project within the Lagos New Town development.

She stated that the existing project, Lakowe Lakes Golf Estates, boasts high-end property features that spread to the new estate, enabling budget-conscious Nigerians to have a taste of luxury.

She said, “Lakowe Lakes Annexe subscribers will have access to the same level of luxury, quality roads, lights, lake and garden view. The only difference is that they will only be another community.”

Also commenting, the Company’s Head of Sales and Business Development, Andrea Cameron-Cole, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to bridging the housing gap and sustaining public trust.

She said, “We are known for delivering our projects to detail which is the reputation we built our projects on. Besides the budget-friendly prices that the Annexe comes with, we also have offers for the first few subscribers.”

She identified other projects within the Lagos New Town community as Adiva, Marla Park, and Beachwood Park Estate.