Aiyedatiwa Promises More Opportunities, Empowerment for Women

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has again assured women of more opportunities in his administration to promote gender balance and boost women empowerment.



The governor made the disclosure while speaking at the grand finale of the Community Engagement Outreach of O’datiwa Women Initiative led by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs, Mrs. Seun Osamaye, in Akure.



The group had embarked on the tour of the 18 local government areas in the state to engage women on government policies and identify their needs for immediate attention.



While appreciating the women for their support, Governor Aiyedatiwa assured of his determination to ensure that they keep benefitting from the various programmes of his administration.



“It is evident that you believe in this administration because the government is gender-sensitive. You should mobilise yourselves and vote en masse for the All Progressives Congress in next month’s election,” the governor said.



Aiyedatiwa commended the ruggedness of Seun Osamaye’s team in moving round the state within a short period of time.



The Convener of the O’datiwa Women Initiative, who also doubles as Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs, Seun Osamaye, lauded the level of cooperation received from the women since the programme began, saying over 18,000 women have been engaged.



She said: “The crowd here has shown that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is well accepted by Ondo State women and they have shown that they love Mr Governor by coming out in large numbers here. We have gone round the 18 Local Government Areas on familiarisation visit and we have identified the various challenges being faced by our women and solutions are being proffered to them.”