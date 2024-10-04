Tackle  Brain Drain Syndrome, Insecurity to Save Health Sector,  FG Urged

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Medical Director, Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, Dr. Olatunde Alabi has urged the federal government to as a matter of urgency tackle the menace of the brain drain in the Nigeria health sector.

Dr Alabi made this call while speaking during the interactive season with the member of the Correspondents Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kogi State Council in Lokoja on Thursday.

He explained that the rate at which the trained medical personnel are leaving the country in search of greener pastures abroad has become a source of concern and this brain drain syndrome is already threatening the foundation of the health delivery system in Nigeria.

“The health system in Nigeria is on the keg of gun power now and if allowed to explode it would be catastrophic, the government at all levels must rise to the occasion now to salvage the ailing sector, he expressed.

He also highlighted some of the factors that are responsible for the challenges militating against the good health delivery system, noting that brain drain is a minor one,

He noted that non-availability of trained medical personnel is rocking the boat of the system, while those available are leaving daily.

According to him, insecurity and threats to lives in the cause of their duty are the other factors, saying some doctors always do want to work in Kogi State because of some personal experiences.

Alabi added that in some cases where you have good expertise on hands, there was no equipment to work it and this is very frustrating as the case may be because there would urgent need to refer such cases to anotherq tertiary institution.

The Chief Medical Director of the FTH posited that the management is not resting on its oars to ensure that the quality of the personnel and infrastructures are commensurate with the new status of the health institution as the Teaching Hospital where medical students are thoroughly trained.

The common Nigerian factors that always bring strain relationship between the personnel of the health facilities and the public seeking services were largely attributed to the attitude of individuals.

The Servicon Nodal officer, Dr. Egbeola Collins explained that the management of Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja would never condone any act of indiscipline from the staff.

Egbeola pointed out that the CMD frowned at bad behaviours towards patients or their relations.

He therefore urged the relations of the patients to always exercise patience in the issues of health challenges.

According to him, the issues of the attitude have remained a common denomination in the past eight years he has been attending conferences.

He posited that there is an urgent need for attitudinal change to improve the quality of services in health institutions.