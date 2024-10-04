Makinde, Adeleke, Udom, Urge Nigerians to Draw Strength from God Amidst Challenges

Mary Nnah

As Nigeria grapples with numerous challenges, top leaders are calling on citizens to seek divine strength and guidance. Yesterday, at the United Evangelical Church in Lagos, Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, and former Governor of Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Udom converged to encourage Nigerians to draw strength from God.

The occasion was the 21st annual rally and 4th symposium grand finale and award ceremony of the Central Men’s Fellowship (CMF) of the United Evangelical Church, Lagos Township Superintendency, held at the church auditorium in Surulere, Lagos.

Governor Makinde, in his remarks, encouraged the congregation to find solace in God’s word, citing Psalm 30:5, which promises that “joy comes in the morning” after enduring hardship.

Governor Adeleke of Osun State also extended condolences to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State on the demise of his wife, Patience, urging the congregation and Nigerians to pray for the governor during this difficult time. “I extend my heartfelt condolences to Governor Umo Eno and his family,” Adeleke said. “May God comfort them and give them the strength to bear this loss.”

Immediate past Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State delivered the keynote address, titled “Strengthened to Know Him.” He emphasised the importance of seeking strength from God, rather than relying on wealth, position, or influence. “Be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might,” Udom quoted from Ephesians 6:10, urging the congregation to recognize that true strength comes from God.

“It’s a matter of choice,” Udom emphasized. “Choose to be strengthened by God, and He will give you success.” Elder Ime Etuk, President of the Central Men’s Fellowship, welcomed guests and highlighted the fellowship’s vision to empower men to live by God’s truth.

The event featured Bible studies, symposia, and awards recognising outstanding contributions to the community. Governors Makinde, Adeleke, and former Governor Udom Emmanuel were among those honored for their contributions to societal development.

As Nigeria navigates its current challenges, leaders urged citizens to seek divine strength and guidance. The event served as a powerful reminder of the importance of faith and community in overcoming adversity.