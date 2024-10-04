Katsina Recruits 5,095 Primary School Teachers Promotes 17,600

• Boosts agric-education programme with N48m

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has recruited 5,095 primary school teachers and promoted 17,600 others as part of the effort to enhance teachers’ welfare and boost teaching and learning in the state.

The Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Kabir Magaji, disclosed this while unveiling the achievements of the board before members of the Correspondents’ Chapel in the state.

Magaji, who said the promotions were outstanding for 2022 and 2023, said the 5,095 newly recruited teachers across the 34 local government areas of the state are permanent and pensionable.

He said: “The state government has recruited 5,095 permanent and pensionable primary school teachers in the state. The government also implemented the 2022 and 2023 17,600 teachers promotion across 34 LGEAs.”

He stated that the state government also settled the arrears of monthly allowances of 74 casual staff amounting to N4,030,000, purchased and distributed millions worth of learning and instructional materials to schools across the state.

The SUBEB chairman further revealed that the state government has injected N48 million into its Agric Education Programme to enhance entrepreneurship skills among teachers and learners.

He noted that the funds were used for the purchase and distribution of 3,000 broiler chicken breeds to teachers as revolving loans in 120 selected schools across the 34 local government areas of the state.

He said: “The government expends the sum of N48 million in the Agric Education Programme through the purchase of N3,000 broilers to selected schools across the 34 LGEAs to encourage entrepreneur skills and self-reliance.”

Magaji added that the state government under the leadership of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, has also selected 28 schools to benefit from crop farming as part of efforts to encourage vocational skills among teachers in the state.