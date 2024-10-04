Group Urges Tinubu to Probe Financiers of Terrorism in Zamfara 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been called upon to set up a judicial commission of inquiry aimed at exposing financiers of terrorism in Zamfara State.

The Zamfara Youth Vanguard for Peace (ZYVP), which is behind the call, argued that the measure is required to curtail the growing terror threat in the North-west geopolitical zone of the country.

In a letter to the president and copied to the National Security Adviser and the Attorney General of the Federation, the group stressed the need to ensure the safety and well-being of Nigerians.

In a letter signed by its president, Comrade Bello Yakubu, ZYVP cited alleged payment of N1.378 billion by the Zamfara State government to certain individuals in the state under the guise of peace building in the state.

Decrying the crackdown on whistleblowers in the state, the group noted that when the inquiry establishes any culprit, such person(s) should be placed on a terror watch list.

“His other activities should be closely scrutinized to forestall his capacity to plot and execute further attacks against Nigeria. We believe that Mr President setting up this judicial commission of inquiry would be a first step to tearing down this terror threat to Nigeria from the North+west.

“We have done our bit for humanity by flagging the danger that the governor poses to the human race in the Zamfara area and expect that the Federal Government will reciprocate by preventing this threat from growing,” it said.