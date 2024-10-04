As Emirates Resumes Flights to Nigeria

Chinedu Eze

After a two-year hiatus, the Dubai based Emirates has resumed flights to Lagos, the commercial hub of Nigeria.

The Middle East mega carrier inaugural flight touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, on October 1, 2024, as Nigeria was celebrating its 64th Independence anniversary.

Commenting on the return of services, the Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airlines, Adnan Kazim, said: “This has been a long-awaited moment, and we are excited to resume operations to Lagos, helping reconnect travellers seamlessly to and through Dubai, coupled with a consistent, world-class experience onboard.

“We would like to thank the Nigerian authorities, including the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, as well as the UAE authorities including His Excellency Salem Saeed Al Shamsi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Abuja, Nigeria and His Excellency Dr Abdulla Almandoos, Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates in Lagos, for their support.

“We are committed to making this route a success and look forward to contributing to the Nigerian aviation industry’s growth and offering travellers and businesses more choice and connectivity to key destination across our network.”

Nigerian Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo said: “We are pleased to welcome Emirates back to Nigeria. Emirates has become a global brand and Nigeria, being the most populous black nation in the world, is the sure destination for all major airlines in the world. So, this is a mutually beneficial relationship and we look forward to many years of seamless operations for the designated airlines of both countries to ply the route.”

With the resumption of operations to Lagos, Emirates provides frictionless connectivity to one of Africa’s major economic hubs, facilitating global trade and strengthening business ties, in line with the UAE and Nigeria’s strong bilateral trade relations.

The airline said Emirates SkyCargo would support Nigerian businesses by offering more than 300 tonnes of bellyhold cargo capacity in and out of Lagos every week, into key markets such as UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Bahrain, among others.

Anticipated commodities such as Kola Nuts, food and beverages, and urgent courier material will be transported via the airline’s state-of-the-art hub in Dubai, quickly, efficiently, and reliably via the airline’s multi-vertical specialized product portfolio. Imports into Nigeria are anticipated from key markets such as UAE, India and Hong Kong, with key commodities including a mix of general cargo, pharmaceuticals and electronics.

The Dubai-Lagos service is operated with a Boeing 777-300ER, offering eight First class suites, 42 Business class seats and 304 economy class seats, with added comforts and perks in each cabin class. Emirates is one of only two airlines offering First Class in and out of Lagos, and offers an unrivalled experience with luxurious touches, a premium gastronomic selection of dishes and fine beverages, and one of the biggest screens in the sky, all in midst of comfort and privacy.

Offering the best experience across every class, passengers will dine on regionally inspired multi-course menus, complemented by a wide selection of premium beverages. Customers can tune in to over 6,500 channels of global entertainment, including 23 Nigerian movies, series and other content on ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system.

To support travel to Dubai or onwards, Emirates will also facilitate 48 hour and 96 hour Dubai visa applications for travellers from Nigeria, an offer which is exclusive to the airline.

Celebrating the resumption of services, Emirates award-winning loyalty programme, Skywards, reinstated previous tier status levels for Skywards members to ensure continuation of earned benefits and recognition.

Speaking on the impact of Emirates Airlines return to Nigeria after two years, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Finchglow Holdings Limited and former President of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Bankole Bernard, told THISDAY that credit should first go to the Federal Government, which made efforts to restore diplomatic relations between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) possible.

He said that the resolution of diplomatic impasse would enhance trade between the two countries, which would give rise to prosperity and business opportunities. Bernard said the resumption of flights to Nigeria would add to the value chain in aviation businesses because it will create jobs for ground handlers who would now generate more revenue. It would create opportunities for travel agents to sell more tickets and provide ancillary services.

Bernard also said that the resumption of flight service to Nigeria by Emirates would give opportunities to aviation fuel marketers to do business with them, and agencies like the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) will generate more revenues from their operations, but above all, it gives more choice to air travellers, enhances competition and drives down the fares with more seats available for international destinations.

The Managing Director/CEO of Finchglow Holdings Limited also reacted to the complaints about the new visa policy for Nigerians who wish to travel to Dubai, saying that the Middle East nation should be given more time.

“They have been out for two years; so, a lot of things have changed. My view of the prevailing visa challenge is a matter of time. It is too early to decide whether it is good or bad. Do you know that two years UK visa costs N1.2 million and if they deny you the request; that money is gone. When you really look at it; now that they have come back, they would not like to fly empty plane to Lagos. So, as time goes on they will look at it again; so, in two months we will evaluate them again.

“For travel agents, it increases our inventory. It also gives Air Peace an opportunity to operate in one of the most viable destinations from Nigeria. This is because, as far I am concerned, the most viable routes from Nigeria are London and Dubai. So, all the people going to Jeddah, Jordan, Kuwait and others, their airline is back,” he said.

Emirates is one of the biggest airlines in the world. It is a favourite to many Nigerian travellers; that despite its relatively high fares with attendant premium service, many Nigerians prefer to travel with the airline to travelling with other airlines from Nigeria. With direct flight between Nigeria and the UAE, other international carriers, which hitherto benefitted from the airline’s suspension of its operates to Nigeria, will lose that segment of its market.

The Minister, had noted while addressing journalists on arrival at the Lagos airport on Wednesday; that many airlines benefitted from the absence of that airline in Nigeria’s airspace, noting that some airlines had to increase their fares and also their frequencies because Emirates absence reduced seat capacity from Nigeria.