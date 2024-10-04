90s Model Management Celebrates Five Years Celebrates 5 Years of Nurturing Young Talent

Mary Nnah

Nigeria’s leading modeling agency, 90s Model Management, has reached a significant milestone, marking five years of discovering, nurturing, and launching the careers of young models from Africa. Since its inception on July 1, 2019, the agency has established itself as a driving force in the fashion industry, revolutionizing the way models are scouted, developed, and represented.

Maurice Sokari, Founder and Head Booker of 90s Model Management, reflected on the agency’s remarkable journey. “Our story began with a vision and a dream to create a platform that would empower young models to achieve their full potential. Our scouting techniques are built on three fundamental principles: discovery, development, and direction. We find our models on the streets, give them a better purpose, and guide them to become international sensations.”

Adeyemi Herbert, Head of Development, shared his personal experience, highlighting the agency’s commitment to empowering models. “I used to be a model, but it didn’t work out for me. I found fulfillment in making it work for other models. Our team comprises former models who understand the challenges and opportunities in the industry. We’re driven by a sense of fulfillment, knowing we’re making a difference in the lives of our models.”

Nelson Abutu, Finance Manager, recounted his proudest moment. “Closing the account sheet for our model, Ajus, for a worldwide exclusive at Saint Laurent was incredible. It showcases how our young talents can become stars in a short time. Model management is a lifestyle; it requires being cautious about fashion and staying updated on industry trends.”

As 90s Model Management looks to the future, the agency is expanding its scope with the launch of “Nineties Magazine,” a yearbook that chronicles the agency’s day-to-day stories, model updates, and initiatives. Sokari explained, “The magazine will help us keep track of our models and share their success stories with our community. It’s an exciting project that will showcase our models’ journeys, struggles, and triumphs.”

The agency has undergone a strategic rebrand, solidifying its identity as a fashion force in Africa. Sokari emphasized, “We’re sticking to the 90s Model Management’s ’90s’ as our trademark, but our true identity is the ‘N.’ It represents our values, vision, and commitment to nurturing talent. We’re more than just a modeling agency; we’re a platform that empowers models to achieve their dreams.”

With a focus on talent management, yearbook production, model development, merchandise, and a models’ blog, 90s Model Management is poised for continued growth and innovation. Cedar Edwards, Digital and Communications Manager, noted, “Models play a vital role in the fashion and entertainment industry. It’s inspiring to see our work impact their lives and shape their careers.”

Adesuyi Daniel, Senior Agent/Model Manager, added, “We’ve continued to challenge ourselves, raising the bar. Our models are our story, and we’re proud of their achievements. We’ve had models feature in top fashion brands like Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Celine, and Fendi, among others.”

Nonso Ojukwu, a 19-year-old global model and face of Dior Beauty, expressed gratitude for the agency’s support. “My journey with 90s Model Management has been overwhelming. I’ve learned patience, resilience, and the importance of advancing in my beauty contracts. I’m excited about the new magazine and the opportunities ahead.”

As 90s Model Management celebrates five years, it remains committed to redefining beauty standards, empowering models to showcase their uniqueness on the global stage, and inspiring a new generation of fashion professionals. With its innovative approach, dedication to talent development, and passion for storytelling, the agency continues to shape the future of Nigeria’s fashion industry.

Nineties Magazine launches in print on September 20, marking a new chapter in 90s Model Management’s remarkable journey.