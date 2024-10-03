Tennis: Alcaraz Beats Sinner in Dramatic  China Open Final

Carlos Alcaraz came from a set down to edge out world number one Jannik Sinner in a dramatic China Open final on Wednesday.

Alcaraz, 21, continued his fine run of form against the Italian and has now won each of their last three encounters after coming through 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 7-6 (7-3).

It is the Spaniard’s fourth ATP Tour title this year and 16th of his career.

“Jannik once again showed he’s the best player in the world, he’s unbelievable and plays such a high level of tennis,” Alcaraz said.

“I had my chances in the first set and didn’t take it. In general, I’m proud of the way I dealt with the match and managed everything.

“I never lose hope but I know he has great stats. I knew I had to give everything I had to give myself the opportunity.”

Since suffering a shock second-round exit at the US Open, Alcaraz has bounced back to win nine matches in a row, including helping Team Europe win the Laver Cuplast month.

Alcaraz appeared to be on track for the perfect start when he moved into a 5-2 lead in the opening set, however, Sinner saved two set points to force a tie-break, which he went on to win.

The pivotal moment in the second arrived in the ninth game, when Alcaraz seized his opportunity to secure a break before serving out for the set to take it to a decider.

There has been little to separate the pair in the early stages of their careers, with their head-to-head record now 6-4 in Alcaraz’s favour, and it was another fine example of what the future of tennis has to offer in Beijing.

Elsewhere, Great Britain’s Dan Evans was knocked out in the first round at the Shanghai Masters, having come through qualifying.

Evans, 34, forced a deciding set, which he led 4-2, but eventually lost out in a tie-break against Brazil’s Thiago Seyboth Wild, who won 6-2 4-6 7-6 (7-3) to set up a meeting with Russian world number five Daniil Medvedev.