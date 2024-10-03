IYC Crisis Deepens as President is Accused of Financial Misconduct

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The crisis rocking the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide has deepened following the current allegations of abuse of power and financial misconducts against the council’s President, Jonathan Lokpobiri, by his colleagues.

The Secretary-General of the council, Maobuye Obu; National Women Leader, Miracle Iyaye; National Legal Adviser, Tamunotonye David, and National Deputy Director of Mobilisation, Abiye Bob-Manuel, are kicking against the leadership style of Lokpobiri.

At a press briefing in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, the committee members called on security agencies to probe the president over alleged maiming of Ijaw youths during the recent IYC Eastern Zone’s elections.

The IYC leaders, who hail from the Eastern Zone, said the council had been at a crossroad since Lokpobiri’s administration began, insisting that the IYC boss had been running the council as his personal estate.

Speaking on their behalf, Obu condemned the September 14, 2024, massacre in Abuloma, alleging that it was caused by Lokpobiri’s lack of capacity and selfish leadership style.

Obu urged security agencies to investigate the alleged roles played by Lokpobiri and his preferred candidate for the Eastern Zonal chairmanship, Asikitamunoprim Edwards, during the violence.

While apologisng to the people of Abuloma for the violence, Obu said the IYC would not condone such bloodshed, insisting that the council would work tirelessly to ensure justice.

He said: “We are deeply saddened by the events that unfolded in Abuloma, and we condemn the actions of Jonathan Lokpobiri and his associates. The IYC will not condone violence or intimidation, and we will work tirelessly to ensure justice is served.”

He said security agencies should probe the allegations that he mobilised thugs to disrupt the IYC Eastern Zonal elections initially scheduled for September 7 in Opobo Town, Opobo/Nkoro LGA.

Obu recalled that Jonathan suspended the first election and ignored suggestions to retain Opobo as the venue of the poll or relocate it to Okochiri or Obuama, the homes of revered Ijaw leaders.

He said without consultations, Jonathan relocated the elections to Abuloma, adding that his motive of doing so became clearer after the area was saturated with thugs.

Obu, however, said Jonathan had declared the winner of the election, administered the oaths of office on him and left the venue before his thugs invaded the area and slaughtered Ijaw youths.

He wondered why Jonathan came about his claims that he (Obu) caused the chaos just as he accused the IYC boss of giving some officials of the council N5million to suspend him.

“As national officers, we suggested to him to take the elections back to Opobo, Okochiri or Obuama in Okrika and Degema councils, where our revered leaders are based but Jonathan refused and consequently took the election to Abuloma.

“We not aware of the later slated date until the morning of the election, and we rushed to the location. Jonathan was the one who declared the winner and administered the oath of office to the winner,” he stated. Obu further said they were worried over Jonathan’s financial management of the council, citing allegations of profligacy and misuse of funds. He said the council had remained critical of Jonathan’s brother and Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), insisting that his qualifications and actions should be called to question.