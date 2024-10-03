Gov Aiyedatiwa Appoints Kayode Fasua as Owena Press MD

Fidelis David in Akure

The Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has approved the appointment of Mr. Kayode Fasua as the new Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Owena Press Ltd, publishers of The Hope titles.

Mr. Fasua Kayode, a 53-year old journalist of 29 years’ experience, was a Special Assistant on Media to Governor Adebayo Adefarati between 2002 and 2003.

Fasua, who began his journalism career at The Hope Newspaper in Akure as a Reporter in 1996, worked with other media organisations such as THISDAY, The Punch, National Mirror, National Life, The Sun and Tell Magazine.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniran, said the appointment takes immediate effect, urging Mr. Fasua to deploy his vast knowledge and experience towards revamping the media outfit for optimum performance.

Governor Aiyedatiwa thanked the outgoing Managing Director, Sir Ademola Adetula, for his service and efforts towards the growth of the company.