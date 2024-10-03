FG Launches P-CNGI, Donates 10 CNG Buses to Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





In line with the federal government’s efforts to ameliorate the suffering of the masses as result of subsidy removal, the P-CNGI yesterday, launched conversion incentive programme in Lokoja , the Kogi State Capital.

Kogi State government received 10 CNG buses from the federal government to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal which culminated into high cost of living across the country.

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, while flagging off the ceremony in Lokoja, commended efforts of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu on the initiatives.

Ododo, who was represented by his Deputy, Joel Salihu, explained that the state had already keyed into the initiative to reduce high of transportation in the state, nothing that no fewer than 250 youths would be trained on CNG through the Nigeria /Korea Friendship Institute NKF in Lokoja

He noted that his administration has perfected all plans and will continue to support and key into any incentive programme that would profit the citizens of the state.

“Our administration is determined to achieve that through our synergy with all the road union transport in the state. Under this new initiative, 250 youths selected from across the 21 local government councils of the state will be provided with cutting-edge training in critical areas such as CNG conversion, welding and fabrication, automobile mechatronics, solar system installation, and more,” he added.

The Programme Manager and CEO of the Presidential CNG Initiative, Mr. Micheal Oluwagbemi, explained that the launch of the CNG conversion programme was something to celebrate because of many benefit associated with it.

He noted that this was the federal government’s intervention for the transport workers to ameliorate the suffering of the people in line the Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigerians.

The Programme Manager pointed out that the commercial natural gas initiative was to reduce the cost transportation following the removal of oil subsidy in the county.

He stated that the opportunities have landed in Kogi State for the people to get their vehicles converted to reduce the cost about 40 per cent.

He called on the people of the State to take advantage of the of conversion incentive programme to reduce the high cost of living in Kogi State.

Also speaking during the launch, the Minister of Steel Development Shaibu Abubakar –Audu, said the Renewed Hope agenda of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has been brought to the door step of the masses in Kogi State.

Audu, stated that reduction of 40 percent in transportation through CNG vehicles was a good development, stressing that the economy was at the verge of collapsing. This, he said was the reason the President took a decision to address the situation.

“Ajaokuta Steel Company will play a significant role as Ajaokuta is a hub for gas which will be translated to other,” he added.