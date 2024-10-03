Alleged Fraud: Court Grants Ex-Taraba Gov, Perm Sec N150m Bail Each

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Sylvanus Oriji of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has admitted a former governor of Taraba State, Darius Dickson Ishaku, and a former Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Bello Yero, to bail in the sum of N150 million.

The judge admitted the two defendants to bail shortly after their counsel moved their respective bail applications, which were not opposed by the prosecution.

As part of conditions attached to the bail, the defendants are to produce two sureties in like sum and resident in the FCT. Besides, Justice Oriji ordered that one of the sureties must be a civil servant in a director level.

While the two sureties must also be responsible citizens and submit an affidavit of means to the registrar of the court, their resident and office addresses must be verified by the court.

Justice Oriji further held that the defendants must not travel out without the permission of the court.

The judge subsequently fixed November 4, 5, and 13, for commencement of trial.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on Monday arraigned the former governor of Taraba State and the Permanent Secretary in charge of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs on a 15-count charge, bordering on criminal breach of trust, conspiracy and conversion of public funds.

They however pleaded not guilty to all the charges read against them, and their lawyers, Paul Harris Ogbole (SAN) and Oluwadamilola Kayode, subsequently moved an oral application for their bail but was opposed by the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN).

Responding, Justice Oriji adjourned the matter till Thursday, October 3, for hearing on bail applications and ordered that the defendants be remanded in EFCC’s custody.

When the matter was called on Thursday, Jacobs hinted that the prosecution would not be opposing the bail applications for the two defendants on the grounds that the anti-graft agency had already granted them administrative bail.

He however urged the court to give conditions that will ensure that they attend trial.

Responding, Ogbole and Kolade took turns to move the bail applications which were then granted by the judge.

Both defendants were arrested on September 27, 2024 in Abuja.

One of the charges read: “That you Darius Dickson Ishaku whilst being the governor of Taraba State and Bello Yero whilst being the Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State between July 2015 and May 2019 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and in such capacity entrusted with dominion over certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N1,138, 082, 097.71 (one million, one hundred and thirty-eight million, eighty-two thousand, ninety-seven naira, seventy-one kobo), which sum formed part of the 2.5% contingency fund belonging to Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly diverted the said sum to your own use and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under the same Section.”

Another count read: “That you Darius Dickson Ishaku whilst being the governor of Taraba State and Bello Yero, whilst being the Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State between July, 2015 and May, 2019 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly misappropriated certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N1, 138, 082, 097.71 (One Billion, One Hundred and Thirty-Eight Million, Eighty-Two Thousand, Ninety-Seven Naira, Seventy-One Kobo, which sum formed part of the 2.5% contingency fund belonging to Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 308 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under Section 309 of the same Act.”