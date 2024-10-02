  • Wednesday, 2nd October, 2024

Oyefeso: FirstBank Spurring Job Creation in Nigeria’s Creative Sector

Nume Ekeghe and Oluchi Chibuzor

Executive Director, Retail Banking South Directorate at FirstBank, Oluseyi Oyefeso, has reiterated that FirstBank is committed to fostering job creation, promoting the arts, preserving cultural heritage, and providing a platform for creative expression through its First@arts initiative.

Speaking at the stage production of Kurunmi, a theatrical masterpiece that explores the rich history of the Oyo Kingdom, Oyefeso emphasised the bank’s continued dedication to supporting Nigeria’s creative industry.

“FirstBank, through its First@arts initiative, continues to enable giants to support SMEs and develop talents within Africa’s creative industry,” he stated, underscoring the bank’s role in nurturing talent and preserving the nation’s cultural legacy.

He encouraged stakeholders in the creative sector to take full advantage of the opportunities provided by the First@arts programme, particularly its interest-free financial support for industry players.

“It’s about promoting job creation, developing the economy, and preserving our culture. All this is offered free of charge. FirstBank is here to support the creative industry and help it grow. As it grows, more people are employed, and we indirectly contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy. That’s the ultimate goal,” Oyefeso said.

Producer of Kurunmi, Gboyega Akosile, expressed excitement about partnering with FirstBank to bring the classic to the stage.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with FirstBank to breathe new life into Kurunmi. Written by the legendary Ola Rotimi, this seminal work in African literature and theatre promises an unforgettable experience for audiences,” Akosile said.

