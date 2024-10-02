  • Wednesday, 2nd October, 2024

Nwosu: Soludo has Failed, Anambra Must Deny Him Second Term

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A governorship aspirant of Labour Party (LP) in Anambra State, for next year’s governorship contest, Mr. John Nwosu, has declared that the governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has failed in governance.

Nwosu in a message he posted on his verified X handle said a lot of indices, including failure in governance, insecurity and the recently conducted local government election have shown that Soludo is not worth a second term.

He called on Anambra people to vote him out as he has failed to meet any of his promises.

Nwosu said: “We recall Soludo said in 2017 that Anambra was not broken and did not need fixing (in support of his predecessor, Willie Obiano).

“Recently, he had claimed that he was bequeathed billions of Naira in pension debts. Did it take him four years to find that out, or is he now confirming that Anambra he inherited from Gov. Willie Obiano was badly broken?

“So far, his political campaign and leadership promises and commitments have fallen short of expectation. The LG elections was a sham, statutorily manipulated and failed every test of credibility, transparency and inclusivity.

“The elections deserves close scrutiny for what it represents for Anambra State. It calls into question, if the incumbent governor, Prof. Charles Soludo is a true democrat and one who keeps his promises to our people.

“He then promised in 2021 that on his watch, Anambra will become Dubai. Soludo has had four years to acquit himself as a transformative leader; but he has failed woefully. It behoves Anambra people to deny him a second term.”

Speaking on security, Nwosu further added that Soludo has failed in his responsibility to protect Anambra citizens.

He said Anambra people cannot in good conscience give him another four years as he may end up destroying the state.

