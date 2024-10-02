  • Wednesday, 2nd October, 2024

New Online Gambling Protection Measures Introduced in Netherlands

Sport | 8 hours ago

The new measures are designed to provide greater safeguards against gambling-related risks, reports Gambling Insider

Commenting on these changes, Helma Lodders, Chair of VNLOK, stated, “VNLOK members have already taken extra-legal measures to provide additional protection for players, for example, with the Advertising Code for Online Gambling or stricter gaming limits for young adults. VNLOK is therefore in favour of proven effective measures that keep the Dutch online gambling market safe and responsible.”

Lodders also warned about the risks of overregulation, stating, “With separate amendments to the law, the government ensures that the coherence in legislation and regulations disappears. In addition, a number of measures impose higher thresholds for participation in online gambling. This reduces the legal supply and increases the appeal of illegal gambling sites.”

Lodders added, “Well-intentioned measures can thus have a counterproductive effect. It is important to carefully monitor the balance between strict regulation and preventing over-regulation from leading to an increase in illegal supply.”

