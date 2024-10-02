‘Labour Party’s Obidient Movement has Registered 22m Voters in North-west’

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Coordinating Council of the Obidients Movement of the Labour Party (LP) has said that it has successfully registered at least 22,672,373 voters from seven states of the north-west zone of the country.

The interim national coordinator of the movement, Yunusa Tanko, made this known in Kano during the flag-off of the Obidient Movement advocacy for registration.

In a statement by Ibrahim Umar, Tanko Yunusa said: “After the 2019 election and the unprecedented hardship and incompetence brought upon the Nation by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration, some well meaning Nigerians, myself included, who were totally dissatisfied with the poor governance and lack of direction decided to forge a common front, and save this country from the malady and tyranny that had been unfolding.

“This collective effort, midwifed the emergence of His Excellency Peter Gregory Obi and Dr. Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmad, two people of impeccable integrity and well proven track record, to champion the movement that is now known as the Obidient Movement.”

“For the first time in our national history, Nigerians, especially the younger generation came together with one voice, in their millions, irrespective of their ethnic origin, social background and political affiliation. “With 12.5 million Obidients, registered in a few weeks and growing by the hour, the movement from inception faced numerous challenges, among which was coordination. However, with the 2023 elections at hand, we proceeded with our best efforts, overwhelming our opponents convincingly, despite the unfortunate, official outcome.

“Now, at this time, with the same dire situation of directionless governance and extreme hardship persisting, it was time for us to leverage on our gains, to consolidate our organisation. This has precipitated in the creation of the National Coordinating Council of The Obidients Movement, and my endorsement as the Interim National Coordinator of the Movement, worldwide.

“After some consultation, we decided to start this consolidation process, from the North West, which incidentally is also my home zone comprising of the seven states of Kano, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto, the North West zone, has 22,672,373 registered voters, out of the national total of 96,303,016, making it the most populous zone in Nigeria.”

He added that in spite of the prospects and voting strength, the zone continues to be left behind in terms of infrastructural development and adequate social amenities giving rise to untold poverty and deadly insecurity which according to him is a deterioration that must be checked.

“So, fellow Obidients, today marks a new chapter in our collective journey as a Nation and our objectives and collective will remain stronger than ever before.”

“Let us work together to check this drift of cluelessness, end this cycle of hardship, and build a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and generations to come.

“The registration you are about to make, is for efficient coordination and enhanced impact, not only for the sake of the present, but for the future of our Children, The protection of our Women, The progress of our Men, for our generations unborn and indeed for the future of our Nation,” he added.