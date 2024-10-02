Individual Honours Not Important Anymore, Says Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo says he “no longer cares” about being the best player in the world and is focused on helping his team-mates.

Ronaldo, 39, joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January 2023 after leaving Manchester United.

On Monday the former Real Madrid and Juventus star scored in Al-Nassr’s 2-1 win against Qatari side Al-Rayyan in the AFC Champions League group stage.

“It is not important anymore whether I am the best or not, I no longer care about that,” the Portugal captain said after the match.

“It is good for a player to score goals, but for me it is better for the team to win.

“I am used to breaking records and I no longer look for them. The most important thing for me now is to enjoy and help Al-Nassr and my team-mates to win.”

The attacker has won the Ballon d’Or on five occasions but has not been shortlisted for the 2024 award.

After scoring the 904th goal of his career, Ronaldo pointed to the sky rather than performing his usual goal celebration.

“My goal against Al-Rayyan was different and important because my father would have been happy with it if he was alive, as today [Monday] is his birthday,” he said.

In August Ronaldo said that he will likely end his career with Al-Nassr.

“I don’t know if I will retire soon, in two or three years, but probably I will retire here at Al-Nassr,” he said.

Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr win the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023, but he has not won a domestic title or continental-level silverware with the team.

Last May Ronaldo became the top scorer in a single season in the Saudi Pro League with 35 goals.

The Portugal captain also scored his 901st career goal in a 2-1 win over Scotland in the Nations League last month.