FRSC Boss, Mohammed, Applauds Rescue Team over N8.6m Recoverd from Crash Site

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has applauded the rescue team of the Corps, who successfully recovered the sum of eight million, six hundred and twenty thousand naira only (8,620,000) during a rescue operation carried out at the scene of a road traffic crash in Kaduna State.

The road traffic crash occurred at Area G, Samaru along Zaria-Funtua road on the evening of Monday, 2024 at 1900HRS.

From the report of the rescue operations conducted, a Ford Pick-up belonging to Nigerian Army with registration number FST 134FX was moving towards Funtua, when a red Toyota Corolla with registration number KTN 316 HK enroute Zaria whose driver was confirmed to be speeding against legal speed limit, lost control and crashed onto the Ford Pick-up.

Initial investigation, which revealed that the cause of the crash was speed violation also showed that three people were involved in the Crash, two of the victims sustained various degrees of injury, while the remaining victim was rescued without injury.

The Corps Marshal, while identifying speed as as one of the major causes of fatalities and injuries in the country, urged the motoring public to desist from violating prescribed speed limit on all roads.