ATBU Inducts 243 Final Year Students into TRCNSegun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Two hundred and forty-three final year students of the Faculty of Technology Education of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, have been inducted into the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

Speaking during the induction ceremony at the university’s Yelwa Campus, the acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mohammed Kunya, called on TRCN to fish out dud institutions and curb the proliferation of unregistered teachers in the country.

He said this would further ensure quality education and rich knowledge transmission to future generations.

The VC stated, “I want to specially commend the efforts of the TRCN in its dogged stance over the years to ensure the maintenance of quality teaching in the country.”

Kunya added, “You must strive to collaborate with those relevant agencies, including security operatives, to fish out dud institutions and flush out the proliferation of unregistered teachers, especially in some private institutions. Hence, our government must continue to pay special attention to enable the TRCN to execute its onerous responsibility in order to secure the future of our country.”

He congratulated the graduating students for their well-deserved induction into the mainstream of the umbrella of registered Nigerian teachers.

The Dean of the Faculty of Technology Education, Prof. Hassan Bello, said that teaching is not merely a job but a calling that requires a unique blend of passion, patience, dedication and a deep-seated desire to make a positive impact on the lives of others.

He also said that TRCN has played a pivotal role in ensuring the quality and standards of teacher education in Nigeria, adding that their induction process is a testament to their commitment to upholding the integrity of the teaching profession.

Represented by Prof. Adamu Jibrin, Deputy Dean, Faculty of Technology Education, Bello encouraged the inductees to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead of them.

In her address, Dr. Stella-Maria Nwokocha, TRCN’s acting Registrar, said that the body is working towards restoring the lost glory of Education and teaching in the country.

Nwokocha, who was represented by Dr. Dipo Okunlola, a member of TRCN Abuja, added that the body is going to reposition teaching and learning in the country.

She explained that the inductees performed excellently in their professional qualifying examination and were the first to be inducted into TRCN in the history of Bauchi.

“This is a testimony that you are the ones that are going to take the world by surprise because you are that teachers that can manipulate technology using every tool and are willing to serve,” she said.