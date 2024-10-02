Akowonjo Rotary Club Empowers 400 Students with Back-to-School Initiative

Mary Nnah

In a heartwarming display of community service, the Rotary Club of Akowonjo, led by the President, Ben Dare, has launched a groundbreaking ‘Back to School’ initiative at Rauf Aregbesola Primary School Compound, Shasha, Lagos.

The project has transformed the lives of over 400 primary school students, equipping them with essential educational tools and igniting a passion for learning that will last a lifetime.

The Rotary Club’s Basic Education and Literacy Project is a shining example of the organisation’s commitment to empowering young minds and fostering a culture of literacy and learning. By providing students with vital resources, including school bags, books, stationeries, and water bottles, the club is helping to level the playing field and ensure that every child has an equal opportunity to succeed.

Dare said, “Education is power. It gives you the leverage to be a better citizen and contribute to nation-building.” This initiative aims to nurture the younger generation, keeping the hope alive for a brighter Nigeria. “As a nation, Nigeria, it’s the hope of every one of us to take up the challenge and the responsibility of nurturing the younger generation to keep the hope alive.”

The impact of this project will be felt far beyond the classrooms. By supporting basic Education, the Rotary Club of Akowonjo contributes to national development, empowers students to become active citizens, and fosters a culture of literacy and learning. This initiative is a beacon of hope for a better tomorrow, where young Nigerians are equipped to take on the challenges of the 21st century.

“In a few years’ time, our prayer and joy will be to see this younger generation standing up to be counted, representing Nigeria and making Nigeria proud,” noted Dare.

With the ‘Back to School’ project, the Rotary Club of Akowonjo is setting a shining example of community service and dedication to Education, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps