Zenith Bank League Organisers Confirm 8 Finalists for Showdown in Lagos

The organisers of the 2024 NBBF/Zenith Bank Women’s Premier League have announced the eight finalists that will be competing in the National Finals at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, between October 13 and 19.

In a release issued yesterday by the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF), the winner of the Savannah Conference, Nigeria Customs are joined by Titans, Royal Aces and Air Warriors for the Final 8 while from the Atlantic Conference, after topping the group, record winner of the league, First Bank Women Basketball team, ate joined by defending champion of the league, MFM Women Basketball team alongside last year finalist, Bayelsa Whales and former winner of the league, Dolphins.

Nigeria Customs won 13 games over two phases in the Savannah Conference played across two centres; Lafia and Abuja to top the group with 27 points with Titans finishing second with 11 wins and 25 points.

Royal Aces and Air Warriors occupied the third and fourth position with 10 wins, 24 points and nine wins, 23 points respectively.

After losing three of their games during Phase 1 of the league, defending champions, MFM bounced back with 100 percent result during Phase 2 to finish second in the Atlantic Conference with 25 points from 11 victories behind First Bank who won the conference with 27 points from 13 wins.

Dolphins finished third with 11 wins and 25 points ahead of Bayelsa Whales who secured the final slot with eight wins and 22 points.

While congratulating the qualifiers, the CEO/GMD of Zenith Bank, Adaora Umeoji, the sponsor of the league for about two decades now, urged all the teams to make the finals in Lagos a spectacular one.