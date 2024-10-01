France’s Griezmann Retires from International Football

France forward Antoine Griezmann has announced his retirement from international football.

The Atletico Madrid player, 33, made 137 appearances for his country, scoring 44 goals, and helped them win the 2018 World Cup, converting a penalty in the final as France beat Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.

He also won the 2021 Nations League with his country.

“It is with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life. Thank you for this magnificent tricolour adventure and see you soon,” he said in a video posted on social media yesterday.

“After 10 incredible years marked by challenges, successes and unforgettable moments, it is time for me to turn a page and make way for the new generation.

“Wearing this jersey was an honour and a privilege.”

Griezmann started for France in a 3-1 Nations League defeat by Italy in September before his last appearance came as a substitute in a 2-0 win against Belgium three days later.

He has revealed his decision prior to the next international break in October when France play Israel and Belgium in the Nations League.

Griezmann has been a key member of the France squad under manager Didier Deschamps since making his debut under him in 2014.

He was top scorer at Euro 2016 with six goals as hosts France finished runners-up, losing to Portugal in the final.

Griezmann also played in the 2022 World Cup final when France were beaten on penalties by Argentina after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

