FG to Launch Employment Programme to Create 2.5m Jobs

The Federal Government is planning to launch the Renewed Hope Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP) that is aimed at facilitating the creation of 2.5 million jobs directly and indirectly.

The revelation was made during a nationwide broadcast by President Bola Tinubu to Nigerians to commemorative the nation’s Independent Day on Tuesday.

The president said: “Later this month, we shall launch The Renewed Hope Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP).

“It is conceived as a comprehensive suite of interventions at job creation by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment that is aimed at facilitating the creation of 2.5 million jobs, directly and indirectly, on an annual incremental basis whilst simultaneously ensuring the welfare and safety of workers across the country.”