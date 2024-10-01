  • Tuesday, 1st October, 2024

Edo Promotes, Re-trains 6,000 Teachers as School Resumes

The Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (Edo SUBEB) has announced September 30 as the resumption date for all primary and junior secondary schools across the state.

A statement signed by the Board indicates that the necessary steps have been taken by teachers, headteachers, and other stakeholders to ensure learners return to a conducive environment and enjoy an enriched learning experience during the term.

“It has been a long holiday, and we are excited to welcome our pupils back to school. The EdoBEST programme in our primary and junior secondary schools continues to focus on strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy skills while we intensify our intervention programmes targeted at pupils who are falling behind,” said Mrs. Ozavize Salami, Executive Chairman, Edo SUBEB.

Salami revealed that the EdoBEST programme has reached its highest-ever enrolment figure of 388,000+ pupils across all 1,289 state-owned primary and junior secondary. She also mentioned that His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki, has addressed the issue of teacher shortages by approving the recruitment of 5,500 additional teachers, half of whom are high-performing EdoSTAR fellows who have been working in state-owned schools for over two sessions. 

“We recently completed the training of over 6,000 teachers due for promotion, bringing teacher promotions up to date. As a result, teacher morale is high ahead of school resumption,” she said.

