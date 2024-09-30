Nigeria Joins Global Circular Economy Movement with CIRCO, EDC Unveils Collaboration

Mary Nnah

In a major boost to Nigeria’s sustainability efforts, CIRCO, a renowned initiative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, has launched in Nigeria in partnership with the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of Pan-Atlantic University.

This powerful collaboration aims to strengthen circular business practices in Nigeria, empowering entrepreneurs and creative professionals to prioritize sustainability.



In a press release made available to THISDAY, Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Michel Deelen, emphasised that CIRCO Hub Nigeria will be a catalyst for change, driving the circular economy by redesigning products, services, and business models with sustainability at their core.



With CIRCO’s globally recognized training module, businesses will gain the tools and expertise needed to transition to circular business models, reducing waste and increasing competitiveness.

As Nigeria finalises its roadmap to transition into a circular economy, CIRCO Hub Nigeria marks a significant milestone in advancing circular economy practices on the continent. This pioneering initiative is the result of a strategic partnership between the Circular Business Platform (CBP) and the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), both leaders in promoting sustainability and entrepreneurship.



Nigeria must stay ahead of the curve as global business landscapes increasingly prioritize circularity and sustainability, according to Executive Secretary of the Circular Business Platform, Natalie Beiniscn.

CIRCO Hub Nigeria will provide businesses with the expertise and knowledge needed to transition to circular business models, helping companies design out waste, extend product life cycles, and regenerate natural systems.



Dr. Nneka Okekearu, Director of EDC, highlighted the organization’s 20-year experience in entrepreneurship development and its excitement to partner CBP, a forefront promoter of circular economy business models. The launch of CIRCO Hub Nigeria marks the beginning of a new chapter in Nigeria’s entrepreneurial landscape, one where circularity and sustainability are prioritized.



This initiative is part of Nigeria’s larger efforts to transition to a circular economy, with the government finalizing its roadmap and launching initiatives like the Nigeria Circular Economy Program (NCEP) Roadmap Framework. The European Union and UNIDO have also launched a €9 million project to advance hydropower and circular economy practices in Nigeria.



With CIRCO Hub Nigeria, Nigerian businesses will compete on a global stage by adopting circular economy practices, driving economic growth and sustainability.

As Nigeria joins the global circular economy movement a more sustainable future beckons.