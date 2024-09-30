  • Monday, 30th September, 2024

Joshua Bags Peace Ambassador Award

Life & Style | 2 hours ago

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja 

The founder, African School of Sales and Management, Nigeria, Dr. Femi Joshua, was at the weekend in Abuja honoured with the 1,000 peace ambassadors award by the Peace Advocacy Network.

He received the award alongside notable persons like the UN Women Country Representative, Ms. Beatrice Eyong; the Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Suleiman; Ambassador Huriyya Lawal and the wife of Zamfara State governor and others.

The award, according to the convener, Ambassador Uche Onuoha, was conferred on him in recognition of his advocacy, sterling humanitarian qualities and valuable contribution to stirring humanity with all forms of sincerity.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines shortly after receiving the award, Joshua commended the peace advocacy network for the initiative and restated his commitment to preaching and upholding peace.

He re-echoed the guest speaker’s stand that it is important for everyone to unite irrespective of tribe or religion to broker peace in Nigeria.

Joshua is the CEO of FJ Global Properties Ltd, a leading real estate marketing firm as well as Founder, Femi Joshua Global Initiative, a youth and leadership platform that has empowered thousands of youth globally. FJ’s influence and expertise extend far and wide.

